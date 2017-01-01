The easiest way to reach your goals with Objectives & Key Results. Period.Get started
Objectives and Key Results is a popular process for setting, communicating and monitoring goals and results in organizations. OKRs connect company, team and personal goals to measurable results.
"Goal management. Work logs. Progress tracking. They all have one thing in common… literally no one enjoys managing them. I've built Simple OKR to make goal setting and management easy and enjoyable again."Tadas Vilkeliskis, Creator of Simple OKR
Simple OKR helps communicate strategy, increases transparency, and fosters alignment among teams and departments within your organization.
It let's you track progress in one place and communicate performance of your goals to everyone within organization. No more lost emails, Slack messages, and documents.
It let's you learn from successes and mistakes. Retrospectives let you capture end of cycle review notes and discussion.
Like managing OKRs, picking a plan should be simple. That's why we're offering one plan to everyone. You are going to pay the same today, next year or in 10 years. You will remain on the same plan even when Simple OKR receives improvements and gets better.
