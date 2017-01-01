Simple OKR

The easiest way to reach your goals with Objectives & Key Results. Period.

Get started

What are Objectives & Key Results?

Objectives and Key Results is a popular process for setting, communicating and monitoring goals and results in organizations. OKRs connect company, team and personal goals to measurable results.

What's so good about Simple OKR?

"Goal management. Work logs. Progress tracking. They all have one thing in common… literally no one enjoys managing them. I've built Simple OKR to make goal setting and management easy and enjoyable again."

Tadas Vilkeliskis, Creator of Simple OKR

Simple OKR helps communicate strategy, increases transparency, and fosters alignment among teams and departments within your organization.

It let's you track progress in one place and communicate performance of your goals to everyone within organization. No more lost emails, Slack messages, and documents.

It let's you learn from successes and mistakes. Retrospectives let you capture end of cycle review notes and discussion.

  • Goal Tracking and Result Measurement

    Use Objectives & Key Results to set performance expectations, align your company, team and everyone else to measurable results.

  • Check-Ins

    Forget about email, random documents and Slack messages for capturing progress. Stay on track and measure progress next to your objectives with periodic check-ins.

  • Cycle Reviews and Retrospectives

    Learn from the past by closing the cycle with goal reviews and retrospectives. Retrospectives is a unique way to capture OKR outcomes, celebrating successes and reflecting on the losses to make you better next time.

One plan, one price. Forever.

Like managing OKRs, picking a plan should be simple. That's why we're offering one plan to everyone. You are going to pay the same today, next year or in 10 years. You will remain on the same plan even when Simple OKR receives improvements and gets better.

$49.99/Month

  • Unlimited users
  • Unlimited OKRs
  • 30 day free trial
  • Cancel any time

Get started

© 2017